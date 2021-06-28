Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone Secure USD 50 Million Grant from World Bank

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has on the 25th June 2021 approved a USD 50 Million grant from the International Development Association [IDA] for the Resilient Urban Sierra Leone Project. The project will improve integrated urban management, service delivery, and disaster risk management in the Western Area and selected district capitals across the country. It will help address the needs of the capital Freetown as the economic engine of Sierra Leone, while catering to the unique opportunities and challenges in the district capitals: Bo, Makeni, Kenema, Koidu, Port Loko, and Bonthe.



Sierra Leone administered over 105,000 Covid-19 vaccines nationwide

The government through the Ministry of Health & Sanitation and National Covid-19 Emergency Response Centre [NACOVERC] has allayed the fear of the general public assuring that the ongoing administration of the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective. “Available data shows that these vaccines are safe and effective. Since the introduction of the vaccine in Sierra Leone on March 15, over 105,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country with no incident associated with the administration of the vaccine,” a press release from the Ministry of Health revealed.



Outgoing World Bank Country Manager Receives Warm Farewell from Government

The outgoing World Bank Country Manager, Dr. Gayle Martin, was given a warm virtual farewell by the Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance on the 24th June 2021. Her tenure as Country Manager comes to an end this June 2021. Dr. Gayle Martin was appointed as Country Manager in 2018 as a replacement to Pamenda Bra and since then she has collaborated with the Bio-led New Direction Government in many ways to increase budget support, improve project portfolio, and the overall increase in resource mobilization.

