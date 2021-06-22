Sierra Leone News Today

Orange Foundation Presents First Set Of Baby Packs To Lactating Mothers At The Kroo Bay Community

The Orange Foundation on Thursday 17th June 2021 presented the first set of baby packs to lactating mothers during the institution’s weekly visit to the material screening center at the Kroo Bay Community in Freetown. During the visit several screening tests were carried out such as blood sugar, malaria, MMHG, HIV and COVID to pregnant women and children within the community. This project is part of Orange Foundation’s commitment to support deprived communities through its Safeguarding Maternal Health Projects in partnership with ICAP and the Ministry of Health.



UNFPA Supports National Supply Chain Strategic Plan Development

The United Nations Population Fund {UNFPA} has supported the Sierra Leone National Supply Chain Strategic Plan Development, a strategic document that provides a broader view of the current state of the supply chain, the strategic objectives of the Health Ministry and the roadmap for implementing high impact interventions for supply chain systems strengthening. A Five-day stakeholders consultative workshop commenced on Monday 21st June 2021 at The Place Resort, Tokeh Beach, where participants are expected to put together a comprehensive five year strategic Plan that will help guide investments and coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the Sierra Leone health supply chain landscape.



At UN Women Conference Ambassador Alie Kabba Speaks

Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations. Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations who also doubles as President of the United Nations Women Executive Board will today Monday 21st June 2021 address this year’s annual session of UN Women. Ambassador Alie Kabba, is expected to open the Session at 10am and UN Women Executive Director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, will deliver opening remarks, which include updates on the COVID-19 response and the Quadrennial Comprehensive Policy Review of Operational Activities for Development {QCPR}.

