Sierra Leone News Today

Salone to receive USD 6.85 million World Bank support to strengthen Education

Sierra Leone will receive $6.85 million in additional financing to support the COVID-19 education response in the country. Funded by the Global Partnership for Education {GPE} under the Free Education Project, the financing will support activities to ensure school safety and strengthen education service delivery including continuous distance education and accelerated learning. It will also support sustaining effective Government operations, planning, and policies during and after the COVID-19 crisis.



Germany Commits EUR 10 million to Support Sierra Leone

The German Government has committed EUR 10 million in additional funding to support Sierra Leone in the fight against COVID-19. This disclosure was made by the German Federal Minister for Development and Economy Cooperation Dr. Gerd Muller at a news conference held in the conference hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation marked the end of his two days bilateral walking visit to Sierra Leone.



Parliament Ratifies Financing and Trade Agreements

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday June 15, 2021 with unanimity, approved various financial and trade agreements aimed at developing and improving the socio-economic state of Sierra Leone. The agreements that were ratified by Parliament include: 1. Amendment to the Financing Agreement Between the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Republic of Sierra Leone in respect of the Agricultural Value Chain Development Project.

