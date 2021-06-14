Sierra Leone News Today

Ministry of Youths launches National Youth Policy

Together with its partners, the Ministry of Youth Affairs has officially launched the Revised National Youth Policy at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown. The theme for the youth policy is “Empowered Youth Leading the Development of a New Sierra Leone.” Speaking at the launch the Minister of Youth Affairs, Mohamed Orman Bangura states that the youth policy review is the most participatory and consultative process that has taken place in the country, and probably the Mano River Union Basin. He also states that the present government is focused on transforming the youth sector in the country.



Fourah Bay College elects first female student union president

Students of Fourah Bay College, the University of Sierra Leone on Friday, June 11, 2021, elated Adama Sillah as its first female Student Union President at the re-run election, after 194 years of existence. Adama Sillah won with 257 votes, while her main contender Fatmata Binta Jalloh had 92 votes.



President Bio launches Torma Bum Rice Project

President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has on Friday, July 11, 2021, launched the Sierra Leone Regional Rice Value Chain Project in Torma Bum, Bonthe District. The project is USD 44 million and is targeting over 7000 beneficiaries. The overall goal of the value rice chain project is to support smallholder farmers to be organized into productive entities to increase their income, reduce poverty, tackle food insecurity, and improve the livelihoods of rural populations. The project will also help in the reduction of high rice importation in the country.

