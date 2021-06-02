Sierra Leone news today ﻿

Over 400 Liberians living in Sierra Leone without legal status

The Sierra Leone delegates to the ECOWAS Parliament have informed the sub-regional parliamentary body that there are more than four hundred Liberian refugees living in the country without legal status. The representative for Sierra Leone at the parliamentary session, Shiaka Musa Sama, said that their refugee status expired in 2017 when they became residual caseloads under the UNHCR protection, pointing they refused repatriation and integration and demanded resettlement in a third country.



Sierra Leone to experience scarcity in rainfall this year – SLeMET

The Deputy Director-General and Head of Operations at the Sierra Leone Meteorological Agency (SLeMET), Ministry of Transport and Aviation (MTA), Gabriel Kpaka have projected that the country will experience scarcity in rainfall this rainy season. He further warns that Sierra Leone will experience early thunderstorms and lightning which usually occur in September and October.



President Bio to address UN on Preventing and Combating Corruption in UNGASS 32

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio will be among 88 world leaders to speak on challenges, measures to prevent and combat corruption across the globe during the 32nd Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly against corruption. The special session will be held from June 2 to 4, 2021, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, it will provide an opportunity to galvanize the political will of governments and the international community as a whole in advancing the fight against corruption.

