Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio addresses Parliament today



President Julius Maada Bio will today address the Sierra Leone Parliament, occasioning the proclamation of the Fourth Session of the Fifth Parliament. This is happening according to Section 84 (3) of Act No. 6 of the 1991 Constitution, the President is required by law at the beginning of each year to present an address to the Parliament on the State of the Nation, which includes his legislative agenda, policies, and programmes that have been implemented or those that will be implemented for the realization of his manifesto promise, in this case, the ‘People’s Manifesto’ also known as the ‘New Direction’.



The EU & Me Roadshow and Exhibition ends in Freetown



The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Tom Vens has ended ‘The EU and Me Roadshow’ which happened from May 3 to May 10 this year, across different parts of the country. The purpose of the show was to share the values of the EU and its development corporations with Sierra Leone to a wider audience and to allow the EU to capture feedback from their partners and beneficiaries who have experienced the positive impact of the projects EU is supporting.



J&J vaccines start administration in Sierra Leone



The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Government of Sierra Leone have begun the administration of Johnson and Johnson’s Ebola vaccine. The move is part of a WHO early access clinical programme aimed at preventing the further spread of Ebola in West Africa. As the virus has started a new wave in neighboring Guinea.

