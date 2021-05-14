Sierra Leone News Today

New appointed Chief Minister dissolves the “Office of the Chief Minister”

The newly appointed Chief Minister, Hon Jacob Jusu Saffa, has recently dissolved the “Office of the Chief Minister” within the Office of the President. He made this disclosure on May 12, 2021, he states that the decision to dissolve the Office of the Chief Minister was out of a desire to address core functional management dynamics especially those relating to the Presidency. This is because he said we cannot have an office with the Office of the Presidency. We all belong to the Office of the President… thus no more Office of the Chief Minister.



Citizens call for the extension of the NCRA registration and verification exercise

Sierra Leoneans living in Freetown has called on the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA) to extend the timeframe for the registration and verification exercise of citizens and non-citizens. The process started on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and it’s slated to last for 10 days within the Western Area. The registration and verification of all citizens and non-citizens are to provide data for all residents in Sierra Leone, as well as provide the registrants with a multipurpose identification card. The Citizens raised serious concerns over the slow pace at which the exercise is being conducted.



Sierra Leone gets new British High Commissioner

The United Kingdom Government has announced that Ma Lisa Chesney is the new British High Commissioner to the Republic of Sierra Leone. Ms Chesney is succeeding Simon Mustard who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment, she will take over the office in August this year.



Hajj Pilgrimage resumes this year

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has announced that the annual Hajj Pilgrimage will be held this year following health and safety requirements due to the Covid 19 pandemic. In a statement issued on Sunday, May 9, 2021, the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said “Hajj will go ahead this year with health, security and regulatory standards and regulations in [place to preserve the health and wellbeing of pilgrims.”

