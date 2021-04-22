Sierra Leone News Today

Supreme Court confirms President Bio’s 2018 election victory

The Supreme Court of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, declared the election victory and presidency of Dr. Julius Maada Bio valid. This came after an election petition that was filed by the former flagbearer and executive members of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Samura Kamara, Dr. Slyvia Bylden, Ambassador Osman Foday Yansanneh and Alhaji Minkailu Mansaray. According to Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, the petitioners did not show enough evidence of fact to support their claims of election irregularities and over voting, and that the approach used by the petitioners is not applicable in the Supreme Court.



Sierra Leone Government pays SLL 66 billion for electrification of 7 districtsThe

Government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Energy has in a press statement announced the payment of SLL 66.4 billion as advance payment for the design, supply, installation of electricity in 7 districts and towns. The payment which represents 30 percent of the overall payment will see that electricity presence is in Mattru Jong, Bonthe, Pujehun, Kabala, Kambia, Kailahun and Moyamba. However, the contractors have already commenced the work across the above mentioned locations and further payments will be made in due process.

UNICEF donates vehicles and equipment to Ministry of Health

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Sierra Leone with support from GAVI has on Tuesday, April 21, 2021, handed over two vehicles and cold chain equipment to the Ministry of Health and Sanitation. The items will be used to strengthen the national Expanded Program on Immunisation (EPI) Management and oversee functions of the program through regular monitoring and supervisory visits to service delivery level. The vehicles will also support other critical elements of effective health care delivery.

Lands Minister settle land disputes in Kerry Town

The Minister of Lands Housing and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, visited the West Area Rural Communities of Kerry Town and Mac Donald. His visit left critical and disrupted land issues settled. The Minister immediately moved into action to settle a land dispute between school authorities and community members. This disputes had earlier resulted in violent clashes that warranted the intervention of the police.





