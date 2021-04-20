Sierra Leone News Today

European Union gives emergency aid to Susan’s Bay fire victims

The European Union in Sierra Leone has in response to the devastating fire accident in Susan’s Bay Freetown provided €100,000 which is equivalent to SLL 1,218,912,700 as an emergency fund. The fire accident which occured on March 24, 2021, leftover 1,600 families homeless and more than 400 people injured. Funds will help the Sierra Leone Red Cross Society in assisting the victims with emergency support for shelter and basic non-food items through cash, but also food, psychosocial support, and safe water and sanitation to prevent waterborne and hygiene-related disease outbreaks.

Sierra Leone Premier League Board gives its member clubs SLL 40 million each

The Sierra Leone Premier League Board has confirmed that they have given all 18 Premier Clubs the sum of SLL 40 million each as seed money ahead of the start of the new football season. According to the Chairman of the board, Alieu Vandi states that as a body they understand the current situation the clubs are going through and the new league season will commence soon. The new season will start on April 23, 2021, and on that opening day three matches will be played in different locations.

IPAM students acquitted and discharged

Magistrate Mark Ngegba has on Monday, April 19, 2021, discharged all five accused students of the Institute of Public Management and Administration (IPAM) who were facing prosecution on charges of riotous conduct and throwing of missiles contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone. The accused persons were on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the university campus participated in a protest on matters relating to their graduations of which their names have been removed from the list. In the meantime 5 police officers who were involved in the riot are currently under investigation.

