Sierra Leone News Today

Statistics Sierra Leone postponed national population census for the second time

Statistics Sierra Leone has in a press release announced the postponement of the December 2020 Mid Term National Housing and Population Census. According to the press release StatSL states that the postponement was as a result of the delay in the arrival of 20,000 tablets donated to the nation for the census by President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya. However, the enumeration which was supposed to commence today, April 19, will no longer take place. In July last year, President Julius Maada Bio proclaimed the census to start on December 4, 2020, it was later sent to April 19, 2021, and now to an unannounced date.



UBA boost FCC with 1,300 sanitary aprons

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Sierra Leone, has on Thursday, April 15, 2021, handed over 1,300 sanitary aprons to the Freetown City Council. The official handing over ceremony was done by the Executive Director of UBA Sierra Leone, Mohamed Samourra to the Mayor of Freetown Yvonne Aki Sawyer. These aprons donated are to support the mayor’s Transform Freetown Initiative in improving hygiene and sanitary conditions of the municipality.



EWRC shutdown 31 Sachet Water companies

The Electricity and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) has shut down 31 water sachet companies in the country. In recent times the commission conducts a clinical test of which 60 water companies passed and they are in compliance with the commission’s licensing regulations. The 31 shutdown companies are said to be non compliant and have failed to obtain a license from the commission to operate such businesses. So Pure, Crystal Clear, Bokum, Bravely, Evsumo, Ramadan were amongst the companies that are compliant with the EWRC regulations.



5 IPAM students in court for riotous conduct charges

5 university students of the Institute for Public Administration and Management (IPAM) have been sent to court on allegations of riotous conduct and other offences. These student whose names are Yanku Marrah, John Foday Koroma, Fatmata Binta Bah, Augustine Koroma and Amadu, made their first appearance in court on Friday April 16, 2021, and they are charged with three counts ranging from riotous conducts, throwing missiles, and disorderly behaviours contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone. This is happening as a result of an incident which took place on Monday, April 12, 2021, at the IPAM campus in Tower Hill, Freetown and students were protesting on matters relating to their graduations of which their names have been removed from the list.

