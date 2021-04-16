Sierra Leone News Today

Rodney Michael takes SLFA to the Court Arbitration for Sport

One of the disqualified candidates for the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA)presidential election, Rodney Michael has taken the country’s football body to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. He took the football association on grounds of seeking justice after the SLFA Electoral Appeals Committee dismissed his appeal against the association’s electoral board decision to disqualify him for contesting in the upcoming election. The reason for that was he doesn’t have the jurisdiction to hear matters adjudicated by the ethics board.



Bollore aids Sierra Leone Police with the construction of a police post at Moa Wharf

On Wednesday, April 15, 2021, Bollore Freetown Terminal donated building materials to Sierra Leone Police for the construction of a police post at the Moa Wharf community. The materials, which cost over SLL 50 million, include bags of cement, iron rods, plumbing materials, electrical materials, etc. This donation was done to enhance the safety and security in the operational area of Bollore.



Global Economic Freedom 2021 rankings Sierra Leone moves 18 places up

Sierra Leone has moved 18 places up on the Global Economic Freedom Ranking 2021. The country moved from 168 in 2020 to 150 in 2021. The ranking is assessing improvements in areas like health, education, and fiscal policies by the Government of Sierra Leone