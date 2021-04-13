AfricanExpert Spotlight: Meet African Experts Show Guest Tamu Thomas

Tamu Thomas is a social worker, transformational somatic coach, and wellness entrepreneur.

She is the founder of Live Three Sixty, and a presenter of an award-winning podcast: Live Three Sixty Conversations. She helps freelance and entrepreneurial women learn how to tend to their needs, befriend themselves and develop an identity beyond what they do. She is a founder of a beauty and wellness regimen soap.

Prior to her new career, Thomas has over sixteen years of Social Work and Somatic Coaching Experience. Tamu’s clients learn to feel safe, grounded and whole, enabling them to develop an identity beyond what they do and emancipate their businesses.

Before launching Live Three Sixty, Thomas has also served as a Creative Director of Kenema, a London-based ethically sourced fashion brand that made a direct impact on local communities in Sierra Leone.

She has a National Diploma in Social Work, She is a licensed Somatic Coach from the International Coach Federation and She is a Non-Linear Movement Method Practitioner.

About African Experts features Sierra Leonean Journalist Vickie Remoe in conversation with African researchers, practitioners, and entrepreneurs.



