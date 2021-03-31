Sierra Leone News Today

The United States Reduces Visa Sanctions in Sierra Leone

The United States Mission in Sierra Leone has announced on March 20th, 2021 that the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has ordered the reduction of visa sanctions on Sierra Leone. The mission further stated that effective March 31st, 2021 the U.S. embassy in Freetown will start issuing all immigrant and non-immigrant visas to qualified Sierra Leoneans.



Justice Sheriff Sentenced 29 Years old, Abdulai Kamara, for Killing 6 Years Old Child

The Resident High Court Judge of Port Loko, Hon. Justice Abdul Sheriff has sentenced 29 years old Abdulai Salieu Kamara, commonly called Lokete to death by hanging for murdering six years old, Elizebeth Kamara. According to the report, Lekete beheaded his niece because a native doctor told him that the deceased’s father had bewitched his wife and children.



MRCG and SLAJ Holds Consultative Meetings on Cybercrime Act 2020

The Media Reform Coordinating Group (MRCG) and the Sierra Leone Association of Journalist (SLAJ) have on March 29th, 2021 holds a consultative meeting on the Cybercrime Bill 2020 to deliberate on what exactly the Cybercrime bill entails in order to understand the issues embedded in it and the concerns raised relating to the Bill.



Rokel Commercial Banks Starts Saturday Banking

Rokel Commercial Bank has on Saturday, March 27th, 2021 started Saturday banking operations at its Wellington, Wilberforce Street, and Juba branches between 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM.

