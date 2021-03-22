Sierra Leone News Today

140 new lawyers admitted to the Bar

Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice who also doubles as the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards, on Friday, March 19, 2021, admitted 140 new lawyers to the Sierra Leone Bar after successfully passing their Bar final examination. Noeyia Gbatunde Kutubu was the top-performing lawyer at the exams, followed by State House Press Secretary, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi.



Former Vice President Joe Demby dies at age 87

Former Vice President Dr. Albert Joe Demby has died on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Dr. Demby was the vice president for former President Ahmed Tejan Kabba from March 1996 to 2002 before the government was overthrown by a military junta. In profession, Dr. Demby is a medical practitioner and he spent a greater part of his life providing medical services to communities in Kenema. The cause of his death hasn’t been made clear to the public.



Sierra Leone’s Trade Minister unveils first Apple store in Sierra Leone

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Hinga Sandi has on Friday, March 19, 2021, unveiled the first Apple Store Shop in Sierra Leone at Howe Street in Freetown. The new store “You and Me” will be in the sole distribution of Apple products like iPhones, Ipads, bluetooth devices, and all other kinds of Apple products. According to the CEO, Mr. Raza Bhojani, the store will sell all the products at affordable prices through the American wholesale pricing system.

