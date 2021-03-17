Sierra Leone News Today

Three division one teams promote to Sierra Leone Premier League

As the division one playoff for the premier league draws to a conclusion, three teams have been promoted to the league on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sierra Leone Police, SLIFA FC, and Wusum Stars are the teams that booked their place in the Premier League. These teams qualified after defeating the following opponents’ Estate Contractors, Limo FC, and Kay Town Lions respectively.



Covid 19 vaccination ID to be used as an international document

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr. Austin Demby has disclosed that the Covid 19 vaccination card issued after receiving the vaccine will serve as an international document that will be accepted globally. He made this disclosure after receiving his first shot of the Covid 19 vaccine on Monday, March 15, 2021, in Freetown. So far, the distribution of the vaccine available is targeting frontline health workers, persons above 60 years old, and those that are Asymptomatic.



Orange Sierra Leone constructs ultra-modern school in Kambia

In a bid to promote the Government Free Quality Education, Orange Sierra Leone has commissioned an ultra-modern pre-school at Mayakie Village, Mambolo Chiefdom in Kambia District. The school is an early childhood development center that falls under the company’s support to the Government FQE drive. The company is continuously giving its support to local Sierra Leoneans, about a week ago they also launched the maternal health project that is gearing towards safeguarding the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers, and under-five children in the Kroo Bay community.

