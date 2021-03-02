Sierra Leone News Today

Over 4,100 SMEs to benefit from the Munafa Fund pilot phase

The Chief Executive officer of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Sierra Leone (SMEDA SL), Sharka Samuel Sannoh has disclosed that the government through the agency has disbursed the sum of SLL 26,050,000 in the pilot phase of the Munafa Fund. He further said the pilot phase will be targeting 4,100 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country, with 2,990 beneficiaries receiving SLL 5 million each and 1,100 beneficiaries will receive SLL 10 million each.



Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone presents Covid 19 vaccine to President Bio

The Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Amb. Hu Zhangliang has on Monday, March 1, 2021, presented the donated Covid 19 vaccine to President Julius Maada Bio at the State Lodge in Freetown. The 200,000 doses of the SinoPharm vaccine were donated to Sierra Leone by the People’s Republic of China to speed up the fight against the Covid 19 pandemic in the country. Other materials like needles and syringes that were donated were also presented to the president.



Milton Margai Blind School to shut down due to lack of financial support

The Milton Margai School for the Blind in Freetown and Kono is set to shut down operations due to a lack of subvention to cover running costs for more than half a year. According to a report for the past 6 months the Government of Sierra Leone which is responsible to provide resources for the running of the school has not done so and the authorities in the school had been running the school under a debt of SLL 50 million. The Headmaster of the school, Salieu Turay has informed newsmen that they are spending over SLL 800,000 on the feeding of the pupils every day.

