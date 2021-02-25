Sierra Leone News Today

Krio Descendants compliments new Lands Minister

Members of the Krio Descendants Union have complimented the new Minister of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning, Dr. Turad Senesie for his first step in ensuring land justice in the country. The minister hosted the group in his office at Youyi Building in Freetown as the first series of national reconciliation engagements in the land sector. Over the past years, the Krio community of Sierra Leone has faced unfair treatment in some of the lands they owned and the minister gave them courage by reminding them that their welfare concern is at the heart of the president.



Chief Minister urges for the implementation of 2019 Audit Recommendations

The Chief Minister of Sierra Leone, Professor David Francis, has hailed the Audit Service Sierra Leone for its preeminent role in ensuring accountability in Government through scrutiny of public institutions. He further states that persons or institutions that were alleged in the misappropriation of funds would be held responsible as required by law and the Accountability Institutions including the ACC and House of Parliament.



NaCoVERC lifts 90 minutes restriction on congregational worship

National Covid 19 Emergency Response Center (NaCoVERC) has in a press release lifted the 90 minutes restriction on congregational worship. With this churches and mosques are returning back to their normal service hour but must be aware of all preventive measures, which include wearing of face mask, hand washing, social distancing, and regular disinfection. The release also informs churches of the midnight curfew when holding their all-night prayers.