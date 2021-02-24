Sierra Leone News Today

Parliament of Sierra Leone enacts Medical Examiners Act 2020

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, enacted into law with some amendments a bill entitled “The Medical Examiners Act, 2020”. The new act is aiming at establishing the office of a chief medical examiner. The bill is seeking to repeal and replace the Coroners Act, 1907 (Cap 9) to establish the position of Chief Medical Examiner.

USA honors ACC Commissioner Francis Ben Kaifala

The head of Charge d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Freetown, Elaine M. French has presented a State International Anti Corruption Champion award to the Commissioner of the Anti Corruption Commission in Sierra Leone, Francis Ben Kaifala. He was honored for his leadership at the ACC which has enhanced the effort to fight corruption in Sierra Leone, including the strengthening of anti-corruption laws and working to hold public officials accountable for corrupt practices.

Sierra Leone Police force to go digital

The Inspector-General of the Sierra Leone Police, Dr. Ambrose Michael Sovula has disclosed that actions have sought for the police force to go digital. He made this disclosure while speaking on the SLP determination to end leakage and divulging of confidential and classified information to the public. According to Dr. Sovula, with the digitalization of the force, communications on sensitive matters between or among senior personnel would be done directly from their office online rather than using dispatch.