Sierra Leone News Today

US Ambassador Maria Brewer bids farewell to President Bio

Outgoing US Ambassador, Maria Brewer has on February 18, 2021, ended her three-year tenure in office and has bid farewell to President Julius Maada Bio at the Presidential Lodge in Freetown. During this special event, Ambassador Brewer recalled all the fond memories of her stay, expressed love for Sierra Leone, and conveyed her respect for the president. She had strengthened the ties between Sierra Leone and the US, and supported the country in many ways, including sensitization and helping during the Ebola and Covid 19 pandemic.



ACC and Ex-President Koroma to meet again

The Anti-Corruption Commission has informed newsmen that they will resume their investigation session with former President Ernest Bai Koroma. The investigation is related to allegations of wrongdoings in connection with mining, construction, and procurement contracts while in office. His investigation was preceded by an order barring him and 111 persons of interest that were mentioned by the Commission of Inquiry white paper report in 2020. After the commission’s investigation if found guilty of all the charges ACC will file charges against him, go for court settlement with him, or will drop the matter entirely if no evidence of wrongdoings were found against him.



Sierra Leone Basketball team loses away to Guinea

The Sierra Leone national senior basketball team has on Sunday, February 14, 2021, lost an away friendly match to their Guinean counterparts. The friendly match was scheduled in order to foster peace and development between the two countries. As a result of the pandemic the match was played in an indoor facility at the 28 September Stadium and the Guinean side won the match by 70-46.

