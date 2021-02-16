Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone State Lottery staff goes on strike action

Workers of Sierra Leone State’s Lottery have on Monday, February 15, 2021, started a nationwide strike action over poor condition of service. According to the aggrieved staff for the past four months, they have not received their salaries and they are calling on President Bio to immediately intervene. The President of the Staff Members Association, Madam Florence Kamara said they can no longer cope with the situation, adding that their families need to be taken good care of.



Ministry of Transport receives USD 5 million grant

The Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh Kallon has revealed that the Sierra Leone Integrated and Resilient Urban Mobility Project which started in July 2019, has received a USD 5 million grant. The grant which was provided by the World Bank will be used to enhance the development of the project objectives which will focus on improving public transportation, addressing climate resilience, enhancing road safety and building the capacity of key stakeholders in the transport sector, and transform the city to a resilient people-oriented city.



Sierra Leone records first “zero new Covid 19 cases” of 2021

For the first time since the start of 2021, Sierra Leone has recorded zero new cases of the Covid 19 pandemic on Monday, February 15, 2021. In recent weeks the country has been recording a higher number of cases. So far the country has recorded a total of 3,825 confirmed cases of the pandemic, with 2,583 recoveries and 79 deaths.



President Bio embraces ECOWAS single currency

President Julius Maada Bio has reportedly told leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) that the government of Sierra Leone is committed to all the decisions reached at the Ministerial Committee stage on the ECOWAS single currency program. The single currency program was launched about a year ago and its focus is to allow all ECOWAS member states to use a single currency in the transaction of businesses, replacing the current currencies used by individual nations.

