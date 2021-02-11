Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Police Inspector General gets a Doctorate degree

Inspector General of the Sierra Leone Police, Ambrose Michael Sovula has been officially awarded a Doctorate Degree of Philosophy in Leadership and Strategic Management on February 9, 2021, at the Senior Officers Mess in Kingtom. He started this journey way back in 2017 and after successful completion of the modules and thesis, the University on January 22, 2021, admitted Dr. Sovula as a doctorate scholar of Philosophy in Leadership and Strategic Management.





Ministry of Mines debunks allegation of illegal shipping of Iron ore

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Mines and Mineral Resources has officially debunked allegations of illegal shipping of iron ore from the country by the Kingho Mining Company Ltd. This came after the opposition leader of parliament, Hon. Chernor Maju Bah accused the government of secretly permitting the Chinese mining company to ship millions of dollars worth of iron ore out of Sierra Leone without the approval of parliament. According to a press statement from the Ministry “The ownership of the iron ore stockpiled at the Pepel Port rests with the state and under the authority of the Minister of Mines. Hence the Minister of Mines urgently put modalities in place through the cabinet to legally, morally, and ethically authorize Kingho Mining Company to export the iron ore stockpile at Pepel Port on behalf of the state.”



JobSearch partners with Africell to implement the Africa Literacy Project

The Managing Director of JobSearch, Edleen Elba has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Africell to implement the Africa Literacy Project. The project is meant to help improve literacy between unprivileged adults in Sierra Leone and its main goal is to teach functional literacy skills to 100 million Sub-Saharan Africans by 2030. In Sierra Leone, the first phase will provide skills to 250 female traders and domestic workers, 125 persons with disabilities, and 125 youths in Freetown using a mobile phone. Training will be delivered using Cell Ed’s technology (a voice and text-based app) that offers three to five micro modules via SMS app and WhatsApp.