Sierra Leone News Today

University lecturers call off industrial strike action after meeting with President Bio

Members of Academic Staff Associations of Universities and Polytechnics in Sierra Leone have called off their industrial strike actions after meeting with President Bio on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. In the meeting with the president, the majority of their demands were met, including the review of the proposed 50 percent salary adjustment, and also providing a 25 percent salary increase for all tertiary institutions effective April 1, 2021. The lecturers of the University of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma University of Science and Technology, Njala University, Freetown Teachers College, Milton Margai College signed an agreement with the Government of Sierra Leone to continue strategic discussions that will assure quality in the higher education sector of the country.



EU supports Sierra Leone with EUR 18 million IMF debt repayment relief

The European Union has announced that it will be giving the sum of EUR 18 million to the Government of Sierra Leone to help pay the country’s loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The debt relief is to help the country manage the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic. In April last year, the EU announced an urgent fundraising effort that would enable a relief trust fund to provide debt service relief to countries seriously affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.



Sierra Leone Covid 19 status update

Sierra Leone has today, February 3, 2021, recorded 39 new confirmed cases of the Covid 19 pandemic. Presently the country has recorded a cumulative total of 3,699 confirmed cases, with 2,377 recoveries and 79 deaths. Freetown accounts for more than 50 percent of the overall confirmed cases and with the new wave, there has been a rapid increment in the number of recorded positive confirm cases.