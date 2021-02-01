Sierra Leone News Today

SLFA Electoral Committee rejects Kallon and others appeal

The Sierra Leone Football Association Electoral Committee has rejected the appeals of Mohamed Kallon, Kasho Holland Cole, and others whose presidential nominations were previously disqualified, ahead of an elective congress slated for February 26 & 27, this year. According to the electoral committee, after a week-long discussion on the subject matter, they have finally decided to reject the nominations of the highlighted persons, because of failure to comply with the SLFA statutes and the electoral code. Therefore, based on Article 25 (3) of the SLFA Statutes of 2019 the affected persons’ nominations are not in compliance with the provision of this article.



President Bio mobilize USD one million to support peacebuilding and conflict prevention

President Bio has called on the United Nations member states to mobilize support for the peacebuilding funds and pledges USD one million. He further committed to giving the sum of USD 200,000 every year for a period of 5 years. In his statement, he said Sierra Leone as a country will continue its commitment to consolidating and strengthening its democratic and human rights institutions, fostering inclusive and accountable governance.



Japan Government to provide USD 3.5 million renewable energy for rural communities

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), has on January 27, 2021, signed a new project agreement oF USD 3,555,217 with the Government of Japan to provide renewable energy in rural areas across Sierra Leone. The project which is titled “Enhancing the Impact of Rural Renewable Energy in Sierra Leone,” will run for a period of two years six months, and the construction of 6 solar photovoltaic (PV) mini-grids will take place in different communities in Bo District. In total, the project will benefit over 15 thousand locals. Other community service centers like Health facilities will benefit at least 6.6 kw/h of electricity a day.



UBA Sierra Leone to start Saturday bankingUnited Bank Africa (UBA) Sierra Leone has in a press statement informed all its valid customers and the public that they will start Saturday banking service on February 6, 2021, and it will run from 10: 00 am to 2:00 pm. The following service will be available: cash deposits, cash withdrawals, card issuance, and other digital banking products enrollments, clearing cheque deposits, funds transfer with UBA Accounts, and Remittances. The service will be available in all UBA branches across the country.