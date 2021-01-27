Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone suspends salary increment for MDAs

The Ministry of Finance has on Thursday, January 14, 2021, asked all Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) to hold back from requesting salary increment, allowances, remunerations, gratitudes, and end of service benefits because they were not captured in the 2021 budget. According to him, the 2020 Wages and Compensation Commission (WCC) Bill which was approved by the cabinet last year, is now before parliament for consideration and enactment, and as this process is ongoing it is best for MDAs to refrain from requesting salary increment.



CARL calls for the speedy constitutional review process

The Center Accountability and Rule of Law (CARL), on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, called for a speedy constitutional review process in Sierra Leone. The Executive Director of CARL, Ibrahim Tommy stated that it has been over 15 years since the review process for the country’s constitution started. He further stated that many organizations have raised hopes that the process should have come to an end many years ago. However, he reminds the government that it was part of their campaign manifesto in 2018 that will look into recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC).



WAFA postpones competitions as the Government reinforce Covid 19 procedures

Western Area Football Association (WAFA) has in a press release announced to football stakeholders that it has postponed a series of competitions that were scheduled to take place this month. The postponement of the first and second division is a result of the reinforcement of the covid 19 procedures, which puts a ban on spectators from watching the matches at the hosting venues. So far the football body has said the decision was taken to save football clubs who depend on gate takings for their running cost, as WAFA is not getting any support from the government which they would have given the clubs for their activities.