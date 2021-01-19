Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone recorded over 100 Covid 19 cases in four days

As the number of Covid 19 pandemic continues to increase across the globe, Sierra Leone recorded over 100 confirmed cases within four days (Thursday, January 14, to Sunday, January 17). This came after there has been a rapid decrease in the number of recorded confirmed cases for more than two months. Presently the country has recorded a total of 3,014 confirmed cases, with 2,107 recoveries and 77 deaths.

Coach John Keista invites 41 players ahead of the 2022 Afcon qualifiers

Leone Stars head coach, John Keister has invited 41 male players to start training with the country’s national football team ahead of the 2022 Afcon qualifiers. All the invited players are locally based, and they will soon commence training ahead of the upcoming Afcon qualifying matches against Lesotho and Benin in March 2021. In November last year, the national team played two crucial matches against the Super Eagles of Nigeria and it ended in a draw in both matches. Presently, in the group standings, the team is in third place with three points out of four games played. The final matches in the qualifying will determine if the team will qualify for the tournament come next year.

Freetown to get a possible lockdown

The Spokesman for the National Covid 19 Emergency Response Center (NaCoVERC), Solomon Jamiru Esq has informed that they have proposed a lockdown for Freetown to the Presidential Task Force. This will be as a result of the rapid increase in the number of Covid 19 cases in recent days. Jamiru said they will be meeting with the task force today, January 19, to discuss the proposal and other new measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Presently the country has recorded a total of 3,014 confirmed cases, with 2,107 recoveries and 77 deaths.