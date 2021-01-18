Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Government launches USD 34 million regional rice value chain development project

The Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security has on Friday, January 15, 2021, launched a USD 34 million, Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and the Government of Sierra Leone funded regional rice value chain project in Bo. The project is one of the flagship projects of the President of IDB, which aims at boosting agricultural productivity in ten countries within Africa. It will be implemented in the riverine agro-ecological zone of Tomabum Chiefdom, Bonthe District, Samu, and Mambolo chiefdoms in Kambia district targeting 7,000 farmers that are expected to cultivate 5 hectares of farmland each.



Two University students benefit from the OJJ scholarship

Two Sierra Leonean students, Christiana Esther Jigba and Sophie Kelson Sesay of the Institute of Public Management and Administration and Fourah Bay College respectively have been awarded university scholarships from the Olivette J. John (OJJ) Scholarship Fund and will cover the full circle of their respective courses. The aim of the fund is to promote gender parity and give women more opportunities to hold high offices. The scholarship fund will handle the four-year college bills of Christiana and Sophie, which includes the cost of all their required books, following the set system in their college of choice. However, the beneficiaries will lose the scholarship if they are not admitted to one of the seven approved colleges or if they score below 3.0 GPA at any point.



5-year-old Kadija Saccoh to be buried on FridayThe family of the late Kadija Saccoh has announced the funeral ceremony of the remains of the young girl will be laid to rest on Friday, January 22, 2021. Kadija, 5 -year-old was allegedly raped in June last year which led to her death. Investigations of her death are ongoing and her corpse was at the mortuary for more than 5 months. Her death led to many protests, which called for the rape culture to end in Sierra Leone and that the judicial system must bring to book all persons guilty of rape and sexual offenses.