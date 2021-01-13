Sierra Leone News Today

Government to seize assets of white paper defaulters

As the 90 days grace period expires, the Attorney General’s office has informed the general public that the government will soon commence the seizure of assets and freezing of bank accounts of past public officials whose names are in the Commission of Inquiry white papers and didn’t comply with its recommendations. Mr. Lahai Farmah, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice said there are three stages in the implementation process, the first one he said is to confiscate or revoke real assets of persons of interest. The second stage is to recover the monies misappropriated by 136 past officials through the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Accountant general by freezing their bank accounts. The final stage is for all the recommendations in the white paper report to be complied with to the fullest.



NSA call for transparency in the upcoming SLFA election

The Executive Director of the National Sports Authorities (NSA), Dr. Kenneh Brima has called on the electoral committee of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) to conduct a free, fair, and transparent election for the country’s football body. According to him, they are acting on behalf of the government, as they will closely monitor the election to ensure it is being conducted in a fair and peaceful manner as per the SLFA electoral code, this he said will result in the stability of the youths in the country. He further said should in case the SLFA electoral committee conducts the election in any other way that will lead to chaos, they are left with no option but to advise the government and FIFA accordingly.



In February this year, the SLFA will conduct its elective congress in Makeni, with 17 candidates running for president, vice president, and other executive positions.



Sierra Leone Police records more than 2,000 sexual penetration cases from January to October 2020The Deputy Head of Family Support Unit (FSU) of the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), Assistant Superintendent Thomas Mansaray recently disclosed that from January to October in the year 2020 they received more than 2,000 sexual penetration cases, which he has described as the highest cases recorded so far. ASP Thomas said that there are 6 police regions across the country and 77 FSUs nationwide recorded 6,987 cases of domestic violence, and also recorded 755 child-related offenses. The breakdown of the recorded cases shows Freetown with 1,431, the Eastern region with 607, and the Southern region with 1,981 cases.