Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone loses USD 5.4 billion in timber revenue

The Audit Service of Sierra Leone has revealed that it found out that after its audit on timber export, the country lost a total of USD 5.4 billion in revenues collected in 2019. According to the Deputy Auditor-General, Selvin Bell an overall 2.2 million cubic meters of timber were exported in 2019, and USD 5.5 billion was ought to have been the total revenue collected from it, had it been sold in cubic meters. The total revenue generated which was actually generated using the measurement of timber sales contrary to the provisions of the Forestry Act of 1988 was USD 25.7 million which is USD 5.4 billion less than what the country ought to have gained.



Freetown to get 35 traffic lights

Dr. Dennis Tambi, head of the Office of the Presidential Infrastructure Initiative (OPII) has disclosed that the government is in the process of installing traffic lights at 35 intersections within Freetown city. The procurement process of the street lights has reportedly begun and according to a release from OPII, a study was conducted recently for the implementation of traffic signals and lights at critical intersections within the city. The move is to address the current challenges faced in urban mobility, the acute traffic congestion, and its negative impact on the quality of life for the residents in Freetown.



Public Service Commission presents Biennial reports to President Bio

The leadership of the Public Service Commission has on Monday, January 11, 2021, presented their biennial report for 2018 to 2020 to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio. During the presentation chairman of the commission, Kalilu Umar Bah said they were honored to present the report to the president and that it contains constitutional mandates on how recruitment and selection of competent personnel to meet human resource requirements of public service are made.