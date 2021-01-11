Sierra Leone News Today

University of Sierra Leone Academic Staff Association returns to industrial strike action

The Academic Staff Association of the University of Sierra Leone has in a press statement released on January 4, 2021, stated that they are resuming the industrial strike action across the different constituents of the university. According to the press statement, the lecturers of the university are returning back to the strike because none of the agreed terms related to their 100 percent salary adjustment and other welfare priorities between the staff, the university management, and education stakeholders were never met.

This industrial action is not only happening within the University of Sierra Leone, staff at Njala University have also resumed their industrial strike action for noncompliance of the university management to meet their requested welfare.

Sierra Leone Judiciary recruits 33 magistrates

As a way to address many lapses in the judiciary, especially to fast track court proceedings by judges and magistrates, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards Esq. has revealed 33 recruited magistrates from all across the country. The recruitment of these new magistrates came after many senior magistrates had been called to serve as high court judges and there were vacancies for magistrates. Most of the recruited magistrates have been assigned to head different courts in the country and their recruitment will surely fast track the judicial system.

SLFA announce nominations for the next elective congress

The electoral committee of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has over the weekend announced nominations for their next elective congress which is slated to take place in February this year. The total nominations presented is 17, of which 5 is for President, four is for vice president 1, two is for vice president 2, and 6 for other executive positions. The race for the presidency of the football body has been really tough and the contenders for the upcoming election are incumbent Isha Johansen, Rodney Michael, Kofi Nyakor, Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai, and Daddy Brima.