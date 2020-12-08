Meet Sierra Leone’s Essential Workers: The Gardner

I’m 33 years old, and I have a passion for gardening; it’s been my hobby since I was young. Both my parents were farmers, and my life revolved around gardening and farming. I started gardening full time after I dropped out of school in 2018.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic came to Sierra Leone, my job was sweet and easy. Because work wasn’t stressful, I never had a day that I felt discouraged from doing it and working to meet my needs. I’m working for a company and have my farm, giving me more income to complete my monthly salary. By then, I met with different people, I had more recommendations to work on more farms, and in a month, I could have over five personal contracts.
Now with the COVID-19, things are not easy. There is general hardship, and work is scarce. I didn’t lose my job, and my salary didn’t go down. I can’t relent now because we don’t know when the next opportunity will come from in my work. I’m also single, which means I was able to feed myself during the pandemic still. No matter how hard things are, I can always provide for myself, even a little.
I have family members in the provinces that I am supporting. The usual support that I was sending to them drastically reduced because the pandemic affected what I earned. But I asked them to be patient with me cause things are not easy.
From now to the next six months, I hope to see more positive changes within my job to empower me more. Since I’ve dedicated myself to this work for a lifetime, I plan on going back to school and become a professional in agriculture.
Credit: OSIWA/Essential Stories
Follow the Essential Stories Instagram page https://bit.ly/39hbEBL
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!