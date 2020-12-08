Milton Margai College attains university status

The Milton Margai College of Education and Technology (MMCET) has on Sunday, December 6, 2020, been upgraded to a university.

Confirming the upgrade of the former polytechnic college was President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, “Milton Margai College of Education and Technology is going to become Milton Margai University of Education and Technology,” he said at the event which was held at the college campus in Freetown.

The president argues that technical skill development is key toward the improvement of infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, the general public, and private sector service delivery. “We believe that technical universities should help advance our strategic goal in the technical and vocational training sector more vigorously,” he said.

The college which was named after the country’s first Prime Minister, Sir Milton Margai used to offer teacher’s certificates and teacher’s advance certificate courses before adding technical and vocational education, TVET.

This status upgrading of the college has been described by many as a new milestone to the education of the country and the principal at MMCET, Dr. Philip John Kanu, has said that he was grateful for the transformation of the college into a technical university, referring to the leadership of President Bio as “focused and transformative in making Sierra Leone a great nation”.

Now the university will mainly focus on Technical and vocational courses, science, technology, and innovation. There will also be a state of the art lab, a robust administrative system, robust ICT that will ensure a digitally run campus.

The Ministry of Technical & Higher Education and the Commission of Tertiary Education also approved that the college met all the requirements to attain the new status.

