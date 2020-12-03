Sierra Leone News Today

ACC recovers over SLL two billion from cases arising in audits

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, informed members of the public that they have recovered and returned to the state the sum of two billion, seven hundred and forty-two million, one hundred and eighty-five thousand, three hundred and four leones (SLL 2, 742, 185, 304) from cases and issues arising in the recently published audit report.



According to the commission, in the recently released audit report, 21 issues attracted the commission’s attention for the purpose of investigation, prosecution, or recovering public funds and properties in accordance with the section 7 and 48 of the ACC Act of 2008. So far, the funds recovered are from different sectors within the county, which includes MDAs, health institutions, etc.



Lecturers at Njala University issues strike notice

The Academic Staff Association of Njala University has in a press statement released on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, notified the management of the institution that they will return back to industrial strike action if their initial demands are not met. The release came at a time when compatriots lecturers at the University of Sierra Leone are on industrial strike which has already led to the non-completion of the second-semester exams for the 2019/2020 academic year.



In September this year, they planned a strike action demanding actions be taken over the following concerns: payment of the year’s leave allowance which is due; payment of retirement benefits dating back to 2014; payment of end of service benefit to deceased colleagues dating back to 2014; payment of increment for lecturers confirmed and promoted since October 2019; payment of backlog to newly appointed staff; etc…



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Thursday, December 3, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 0 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,416. The country has also recorded 1,840 recoveries and 74 deaths. So far 77 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,189 people have been discharged from quarantine.

