Sierra Leone News Today

Education Minister to face parliament over massive failure in 2020 WASSCE exams

The Parliament of Sierra Leone has summoned the Minister of Education, Dr. Moinina David Sengeh to answer questions over the massive failure in this year’s West African Senior Secondary Examination (WASSCE) as the government implements its Free Quality Education program. As a result of the government Free Quality Education program, the country’s annual budgetary subvention has increased from 15 percent to 22 percent but in the last two years, there has been a massive failure in the exam that is taken within sub-Saharan Africa. Statistics show that only 4.5 percent of this year’s WASSCE candidates gain university entry requirements of 5 subjects.



US president-elect Joe Biden appoints Jane Hopkins from Sierra Leone as Coronavirus taskforce in his transitional government

President-elect Joe Biden of the United State of America has on Saturday, November 28, 2020, announced Jane Hopkins from Sierra Leone as a Coronavirus taskforce in his transitional administration. The new appointment of Madam Hopkins and three others is to focus on tackling the Coronavirus pandemic which has disrupted so many lives and economic activities in the US. They will be teaming up with vice-president Kamala Harris to roll out an aggressive response in containing the pandemic. Madam Hopkins is a Sierra Leone immigrant who has worked for more than 20 years as a bedside nurse and has a long history in union work. Early this year she received the Black Lives Matter Award from the SEIU Washington State AFRAM Caucus.

Sierra Leone COVID-19 update



On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded one new confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,413. The country has also recorded 1,838 recoveries and 74 deaths. So far 59 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,189 people have been discharged from quarantine.