Sierra Leone News Today

Sierra Leone Judiciary scores 63 percent in 2020 World Justice Index

The Judiciary of Sierra Leone under the leadership of Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has made inroads in the World Justice Rule of Law Index Report 2020, ahead of Nigeria, Uganda, Niger, Turkey, Mexico, Pakistan, and other countries within and outside Africa. The report shows an annual series measuring the rule of law based on the experience and perception of the general public and in the country legal practitioners and experts worldwide. The reports cover 128 countries globally and provide scores and rankings based on eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice and Criminal Justice.



Finance Minister reveals fiscal plans for 2021

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance, Jacob Jusu Saffa has on Friday, November 13, 2020, presented the Government Budget and Statement of Economic and Financial Policies for the Financial Year 2021 to the house of parliament in Freetown. The budget presented by the minister is SLL 9.21 trillion (USD 913.8 million), this budget shows an increase of about SLL 97 billion (USD 96.2 million) over the 2020 budget which was SLL 8.24 trillion (USD 818 million). Giving more details, he projected that income tax will contribute SLL 2.4 trillion, goods and services tax (GST) SLL 1.2 trillion, Customs and Excise Duties SLL 1.5 trillion, Royalties and Licenses on minerals SLL 275 billion, and other sectors in the country.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Monday, November 16, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 0 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,391. The country has also recorded 1,822 recoveries and 74 deaths. So far 107 people are currently in quarantine, and 12,051 people have been discharged from quarantine.

