Sierra Leone News Today

Statistics Sierra Leone postpone 2020 national census to 2021

The Statistician-General of Statistics Sierra Leone, Professor Osman A. Sankoh has on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, disclosed that the midterm population and housing census which was scheduled to commence for December 4, 2020, has been postponed to April 19, 2020. According to Professor Sankoh, the postponement of the census is as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected some areas of their preparation, key among them are the movement of high-level technical personnel (international consultant), procurement of digital materials required for the census and several others.



NEC declares dates for paramount chieftaincy elections and re-run of constituency 110

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, by the National Electoral Commission (NEC), they have stated that in the exercise of the powers conferred upon them by Sections 33 and 72 of the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone and pursuant of the 2009 Paramount Chieftaincy Act they have publish dates for the conduction of Paramount Chieftaincy elections in all affected areas in the country. The elections which will happen in Bo, Pujehun, Moyamba, Kambia, Karene, Koinadugu, and other areas are scheduled to take place from November 27, 2020, to December 18, 2020. The parliamentary election re-run for constituency 110 in Western Area Rural District is scheduled for December 12, 2020.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Thursday, October 21, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 1 new confirmed case of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,337. The country has also recorded 1,771 recoveries and 73 deaths. There are 493 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 161 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,741 people have been discharged from quarantine.

