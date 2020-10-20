Sierra Leone News Today

Transport Ministry plans for 230 buses in 2021

The Ministry of Transport and Aviation (MTA) is currently planning to operationalize an improvement into the public transportation system in 2021. Presenting his ministry’s 2021 budget, the deputy minister of Transport, Sadiq Sillah explained that a document will be going to the Cabinet sub-committee level, so when that is okay come next year, they will have three window periods to make available 320 buses. The procurement process will start with purchasing 20 buses, and then the process will continue until the acquired amount is reached.



99 stranded Sierra Leoneans return home from Niger

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Sierra Leone and other partners has brought home 99 Sierra Leoneans who were stranded in Niger. The returnees left Sierra Leone searching for greener pastures but their dreams ended up in the cold as they ended in the Sahel region. According to the National Program Officer of IOM, Mangay Sesay, the 99 returnees included one female. He stated that they are happy to receive home such a number of young people, as they have made a commitment to help the government in such situations.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,336. The country has also recorded 1,765 recoveries and 73 deaths. There are 498 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 157 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,742 people have been discharged from quarantine.

