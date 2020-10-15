Sierra Leone News Today

Government to construct new correctional center in Freetown

The Director of National Budget in the Ministry of Finance, Tasima Jah has given assurance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs that his ministry is committed to construct a new correctional center in Freetown. He made this disclosure during the ongoing budget process at the headquarter of his ministry and according to him, the proposed correctional center will replace the Pa Demba Road Maximum Prison. The idea of relocating the Pa Demba Road Prison was brought up by late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba some 20 years ago and very little efforts have been put in place to achieve that goal.



1,572 pregnant girls write 2020 WASSCE & BECE exams

Founder of Girls Plus, Asmaa James Kamara has revealed that 1,572 girls in all of Sierra Leone took this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). Among the number 1046 pregnant girls took the WASSCE, while the remaining 526 pregnant girls wrote the BECE. Bombali District has the highest number of girls that took part in both exams.



Sierra Leone national team suffers two straight friendlies defeats

Just a few days after losing their first friendly match to Mauritania, Sierra Leone national team, Leone Stars have also suffered another 1-0 defeat to Niger on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey. The matches played by the team is part of their preparation to play the Eagles of Nigeria in the 2021 Afcon qualifying. Meanwhile, Leone Stars have only won one match out of their last six matches.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 8 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,323. The country has also recorded 1,746 recoveries and 73 deaths. There are 504 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 211 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,635 people have been discharged from quarantine.

