Sierra Leone News Today

President Bio sacks all public servants named in the COI Report

The President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius Maada Bio has on Monday, October 5, 2020, sacked all current public and civil servants whose names have been listed in the White Paper report of the Commission of Inquiry. According to a press statement from the Office of the President, the sacking of these public officials is as a result of their improper behavior toward the use of public funds. The current Minister of Agriculture – Dennis Vandi, the Secretary to the Vice President – Baba Fortune, and dozens of others were those asked to step aside.

Lake Production launches 4th NEA Awards

Lake Production, a leading entertainment company in Sierra Leone has launched the 4th edition of its annual National Entertainment Awards (NEA). The sole aim of the award ceremony is to promote entertainment and inspire entertainers across different sectors in Sierra Leone. Nominations for the year’s award are yet to be announced and new award categories like Best Photographic Studio, Best Restaurants among others have been added to the awards list. So far the previous award ceremony has been very successful and Sierra Leone’s finest rapper, Drizilik is the highest award holder for NEA.

Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 8 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2, 277. The country has also recorded 1,710 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 483 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 277 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,432 people have been discharged from quarantine.

