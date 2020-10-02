Sierra Leone News Today

ACC agrees to meet former President Ernest Koroma in Makeni

The legal representative of former President Ernest Bai Koroma, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara has confirmed to the public that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has agreed to meet him at his residence in Makeni on Monday. He made this publication after receiving a call from the ACC boss, Francis Ben-Kaifala saying that they are now willing to meet with the ex-president. The lawyer said he had informed his client immediately but he is still waiting to get confirmation from him if he agrees for them to meet with him in Makeni or he will come over to Freetown. According to Lawyer Kamara, the result of the investigation is really not good for the democracy of the country, and that they want to destroy their reputations.



Prosecution counsel closed case in Khadija Saccoh’s murder trial

The prosecuting counsel in the alleged murder trial of 5-year-old Khadija Saccoh has on Thursday, October 1, 2020, closed its case, whiles the defense counsel for the 1st and 2nd accused informed the bench that they would do a no-case submission on the next adjourned date. The accused Mariama Sarjo Barrie and Ibrahim Bah are before Magistrate Ngegba on two count charges of conspiracy to commit murder contrary to section four of the Offenses Against the Person Act of 1861 and murder. The



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Friday, October 2, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 14 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2, 252. The country has also recorded 1,697 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 483 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 287 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,379 people have been discharged from quarantine.