Sierra Leone News Today

ACC invites former President Ernest Bai Koroma

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) of Sierra Leone has on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, officially summoned former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to appear before them on Monday, October 5, 2020, to answer to allegations of corruption during his term of office. The call for the former president came up after recommendations of the recently released white papers of the commission of inquiry asked that all persons of interest must be investigated. Prior to his invitation, the justice ministry has already issued a travel ban on him and others who were part of his administration. In the meantime, he has released a press statement saying that he ruled the country with the right intent and he helped fight corruption. He further said the report of the inquiry is a witch hunt and that they want to tarnish his personality.



Government bans all school activities for the 2020/2021 academic year

Following the reopening of schools for the 2020/2021 academic year, the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE), in partnership with education stakeholders has on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, banned all extracurricular school activities for the new session. The activities include thanksgiving services, prize-givings, and sports meetings. The ban came after a series of meetings with education stakeholders on how COVID-19 poses a threat to school pupils, more so in public meetings. The aim of the ban is to ensure that all learning environments are safe for the teachers and pupils.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 7 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,238. The country has also recorded 1,691 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 472 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 303 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,361 people have been discharged from quarantine.