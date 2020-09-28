Sierra Leone News Today

Past government officials to refund the sum of USD 203 million – COI (White Papers)

The recently released Government White Papers on the Commission of Inquiry for former public officials in the past administration has revealed that the sum of USD 203 million, needed to be returned by 73 persons of interest within 90 days. The inquiry which looked in the activities of the former APC government from the year 2007 to 2018 started in November 2019. The report on the papers gave recommendations to the ruling government so that corrupt officials will be held accountable for their deeds throughout their terms of office. Meanwhile, President Julius Maada Bio has informed the public that all recommendations given by the report will be followed to the latter and the secretary-general of the APC party has in a press statement said that the commission was politically influenced.



Ministry of Sport & NSA lifts ban on all training activities for Leone Star

The government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Sport and the National Sports Association (NSA) has on Friday, September 25, 2020, lifted the ban that was put on all training activities for the country’s national football team (Leone Stars). According to a press release from the Sports Ministry and NSA, they said the decision to lift the ban on all sporting activities is done in consultation with the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC). With zero cases in March this year, the Ministry of Sport imposed a ban on all sporting activities in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Monday, September 28, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded zero (0) new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,215. The country has also recorded 1,681 recoveries and 72 deaths. There are 350 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 200 people are currently in quarantine, and 11,242 people have been discharged from quarantine. Freetown city has recorded the highest number of cases with Western Area Urban having 1,042 cases, while Western Area Rural has recorded 274 cases.

