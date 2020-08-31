Sierra Leone News Today

SLAJ calls for responsible use of social media

The Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) has in a press release issued on Friday, August 28, 2020, raised serious concerns about the misuse of social media that has the potential of causing division between people as a nation and that will lead to conflicts. According to the press release, SLAJ commits that at all times they stand to defend the fundamental human rights of all citizens, to free speech as an essential element of the country’s democracy. “Freedom of speech is like a kitchen knife. When you take it out of the kitchen for other purposes like stabbing, then it becomes harmful to the victim and to yourself,” said Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, President of SLAJ. The release also warned media houses to refrain from allowing their platforms to be used as conduits for the dissemination of harmful messages, fake news, and disinformation.



President Bio reinstates Alpha Timbo as Labour minister

The Government of Sierra Leone has reinstated Alpha Osman Timbo as Minister of Labour and Emily Kadiatu Gorga as the deputy Minister of Education. The two were on trial over allegations of involvement in corrupt practices in rice donated by the Chinese Government for the school feeding program. Sometimes in November last year, President Julius Maada Bio asked Minister Timbo to step down after just after the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) revealed that they are investigating him and others over their alleged involvement in the donated Chinese rice. However, the trial ended when the ACC withdrew the matter based on disagreement with the former Attorney General.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 4 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 2,026. The country has also recorded 1,594 recoveries and 70 deaths. There are 362 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 346 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,720 people have been discharged from quarantine.

