Sierra Leone News Today

New academic year for schools in Sierra Leone to start in September and October



Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has announced that all primary and secondary school pupils will be returning back to school on September 15, 2020, and October 5, 2020. The schools will be reopening for the start of the 2020/2021 academic year. All schools in the country were closed in March this year, due to restrictions put in place by the government and health authorities to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to a press statement released on Friday, August 14, 2020, the ministry stated that the decision to reopen the schools was made in consultation with all stakeholders and policymakers in the education sector.



Sierra Queens receives long awaiting allowance

Players of the Sierra Leone Female National Team, Sierra Queens has on Saturday, August 22, 2020, received their allowances for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A tournament match appearances, after waiting for over 5 months. The tournament was hosted in Sierra Leone in March this year, Sierra Queens played three matches between Cape Verde, Guinea and Senegal (winners) at the group stages. Each of the 24 players received the sum of USD 2,000, 8 officials including coaches were paid USD 3,000 each.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Monday, August 24, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,997. The country has also recorded 1,557 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 371 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 523 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,458 people have been discharged from quarantine.