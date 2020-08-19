Sierra Leone News Today

HRCSL calls for action against police personnel over Makeni riot

A report from the Human Rights Commission Sierra Leone (HRCSL) has recommended that law enforcement officials must speedily conclude with investigations into the alleged killing of at least 9 citizens in Makeni on July 18, this year. They called on the officials to dismissed all those responsible from the police force, because the officers should have used other lawful devices and means to disperse the crowd than that of live bullets. So they as a commission that seeks the right of people will ensure that law takes it due cause, according to the Chairperson of HRCSL, Patricia Narsu Ndanema she noted that section 7(2a) of the commission’s act gives them the mandate to investigate and enquire into human rights abuse by state and non-state actors.



Over 20 pupils caught in WASSCE examination malpractice

The Deputy Director of Education, Alimamy Kamara in Kono District, Eastern Sierra Leone has confirmed that they have caught over 22 candidates in exam malpractices at the Ansarul Islamic Girls Secondary School in Tankoro, Koidu City. According to him, the candidates were caught while writing Mathematics in the West African Senior Secondary School Examination and that there was evidence that the examination question papers had leaked to the candidates prior to the scheduled date. Kamara said that they will cancel the whole exams and the candidates caught will be handover to the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) for investigation.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updates

On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 2 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,961. The country has also recorded 1,531 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 361 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 507 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,260 people have been discharged from quarantine.