Sierra Leone News Today

New National Youth Policy launched

Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Youth Affairs has launched a new National Youth Policy that will be governing the role of the government towards the youths of the country. The new policy has three main clusters, which include human capital development, youth safety (reproductive health and gender mainstreaming). The new policy will is designed to strengthen national policy, strategy, and coordination for youths’ employment and seeks to provide basic supports services for youths across the country including career building and business development. The policy was compiled by the Cee Bah Group and it’s a combination of contributions from youths across the country.



“We are willing to go to an election,” says SLFA

The Secretary-General of the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA), Chris Kamara has informed the public that if it were not for COVID-19 they are more than willing to go to elections, as the term of office for the current executive committee has ended. He further said they are ready and prepared for the elections as an executive committee. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, globally there was almost a total shut down of workplaces and offices. Even the world governing football body FIFA executives is currently working from home and that committee needs to be part of the upcoming elections, “so we need to be patient as the election is a process and we have to go through that process,” said Kamara.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 updatesOn Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 3 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,959. The country has also recorded 1,529 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 361 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 573 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,194 people have been discharged from quarantine. So far, John Hopkins has reported that more than 1million cases have been recorded from across the African continent.