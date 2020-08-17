Sierra Leone News Today

AfDB and Government of Sierra Leone to support Ebola survivors with USD 13 million

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the government of Sierra Leone have launched a USD 13.5 million project to support over 3,000 survivors of the Ebola virus, orphans, and other vulnerable sectors in local communities. The support will target youths, women, men, children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. Health workers, community volunteers, and social protection officers will also benefit from the scheme. Other micro and small scale business enterprises will benefit also. The aftermath of the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone took a heavy toll on communities, education, health care infrastructure, and other social sectors.



Court of appeal rejects Paolo Conteh’s bail application

Three Judges of the Appeal Court of Sierra Leone including Justice Ansumana Sesay, Fatmata Bintu Alhadi, and Tonia Barnett have dismissed the bail application made on behalf of Retired Major Alfred Paolo Conteh, who is serving a two-year jail term at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Center. Conteh was found guilty for possession and carrying of a loaded gun in a public place.



SLTU warns teachers over exams malpractice

The Executive Board of Sierra Leone Teachers Union (SLTU) has warned teachers who are serving as invigilators or supervisors at the ongoing West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) and the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to refrain from examinations malpractice. So far the Education Ministry has signed a communique with the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on eliminating exam irregularities and that any teacher caught will be dealt with in accordance with the law.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Monday, August 17, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 0 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,956. The country has also recorded 1,506 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 381 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 558 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,210 people have been discharged from quarantine.