Sierra Leone News Today

Government pays over SLL 4 billion to traditional leaders

As a way to improve local governance at Chiefdom, the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has paid the sum of SLL 4 billion to all Paramount Chiefs, Regents Chiefs, Chiefdom Speakers and Tribal Headmen. This payment is done in line with the directive of President Bio and the Government Budget and Statement of the Economic and Financial Policies for the Financial Year 2020. According to the Ministry of Finance the government is using these strategies as a way to improve Chiefdom Governance and strengthen Chiefdom Councils.



School girls from 8 districts across Sierra Leone benefit solar powered radios

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education (MBSSE) in collaboration with Plan International has distributed solar wind power radios to pupils in 8 districts across the country. Girls from primary to senior secondary level received a set of radio from 25,000 battery free solar wind power radio sets during the commissioning by the Minister of Education, Dr. David Sengeh at the Holy Rosary Secondary for Girls in Pujehun District. The distributions were made to these pupils so that they can keep track of their educational work, with the government e-learning radio program.

Sierra Leone COVID-19 Updates

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,937. The country has also recorded 1,483 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 385 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 562 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,077 people have been discharged from quarantine.

