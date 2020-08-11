Sierra Leone News Today

Government of Sierra Leone to establish 190 pharmacies

Professor Alpha Wurie, the Minister of Health and Sanitation has revealed that the government has plans to establish pharmacies in 190 Chiefdoms across Sierra Leone. He said the establishment of these pharmacies at Chiefdom level will reduce the high rate of fake drug paddling in local communities. He further noted that tackling fake drug peddling has been a great concern of the government, and because medical practitioners are still citing fake drugs circulation, it has been their largest obstacle toward the fight to save lives.



COVID-19 health workers received hazard pay allowance

COVID-19 health workers in different community treatment centers and isolation units have received their weekly hazard allowances for the month of April, May and June as promised by the Government of Sierra Leone. In previous months health workers across the country have downed their tools for non-payment of their allowances and they were angry with the government over the purchase of 30 brand new SUVs cars for COVID-19 coordinators, while the hospitals are running with no protective gears and medicine for treatment of patients.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 Updates

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 15 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,932. The country has also recorded 1,478 recoveries and 69 deaths. There are 385 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 545609 people are currently in quarantine, and 10,057 have been discharged from quarantine. A total of 20, 210 specimens has been tested and the global infection rate has surpassed 19.1 million cases.

