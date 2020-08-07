Sierra Leone News Today

Opposition Members of Parliament protest against the killing of citizens in Makeni

Members of Parliament for the main opposition, All Peoples Congress Party (APC) have on Thursday August 6, 2020 protest inside the parliament of Sierra Leone, against the killing of unarmed citizens in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone, with the hashtag “Makeni Lives Matter.” The leader of the APC MPs, Hon. Chernor Maju Bah called on the speaker of parliament for an investigation to be launched on the killings of innocent citizens in that part of the country. Responding to the requests of the MPs, Hon.Dr. Abass Bundu acknowledged the plea of his colleague MPs and he has invited the opposition leader for private discussion on the matter. Other opposition MPs like National Grand Coalition (NGC) leader, Hon. Kandeh Yumkella also took part in the protest.



Sexual offences model court sentences first convicts to 15 years

Sierra Leone’s Sexual offences model court have sentenced Morlai Turay, a 38-year-old bike rider to 15 years imprisonment, for sexually penetrating a 12-year-old girl. According to court papers, in 2019 Turay sexually penetrated the underage girl in Western Area.The victim was sent by her mother when the accused grabbed her by a gutter, where he sexually abused her and after the incident medical reports show that the girl has been tempered.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 update

On Friday, August 7, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 10 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,887. The country has also recorded 1,435 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 384 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 596 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,885 have been discharged from quarantine. A total of 18,874 specimens have been tested. Freetown, Western Area has recorded more than 50 percent of the total confirmed cases.

