Sierra Leone News Today

Rainbo Initiative and others benefits over SLL 1 billion from Purposeful

The Survivors Solidarity Fund by Purposeful Sierra Leone have donated over SLL 1 billion to Rainbo Initiative, Aberdeen Women Center, Legal Access through Women Yearning for Equality Rights and Social Justice (L.A.W.Y.E.R.S) and SMART Women’s Initiative for their collective efforts in providing life saving supports to survivors of sexual violence. These organizations were given this fund so that they can continue providing critical support and also ensure that survivors win the battle for safety and freedom. About a month ago Purposeful launched a solidarity campaign for survivors of sexual violence and that was championed by Idris Elba, Isha Sesay and other Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad.



President Bio meets with members of the National Sports Authority

Sierra Leone’s President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio has on Wednesday August 5, 2020 met with Board Committee Members of the National Sport Authority (NSA). In the meeting they discussed ways and means in which the country will excel in sport, as it was recognized for in previous years. President Bio assured the committee that his government is in full support towards the development of sports in the country. The Chairman of NSA, David Woo-bay thanked the president for appointing them to be in charge of re-branding sporting activities in the country in accordance with the New Direction Agenda. The committee ended by saying that the NSA will play it part in coordinating, regulating, promoting and supporting competitive sporting activities with a view to promoting national cohesion, professionalism, excellence in sports and international recognition.



Former Mayor of Freetown released on bail

Justice Cosmonaut Jarrett has on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 granted the sum of SLL 500 million bail to the former Mayor of the Freetown City Council, Herbert George Williams and Abu Bakarr Daramy, former Western Area Rural Publicity Secretary for the All People’s Congress. The two were on trial for an alleged murder of journalist Ibrahim Samura, who died after sustaining injuries in an assault during the 2018 national elections. As investigation was ongoing both of them have been in prison for over a year.



Sierra Leone COVID-19 Updates

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Sierra Leone recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the cumulative total to 1,877. The country has also recorded 1,427 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 382 active cases in isolation undergoing treatment presently. So far 622 people are currently in quarantine, and 9,838 have been discharged from quarantine.

